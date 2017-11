An ambush that killed four U.S. special forces soldiers in Niger recently drew attention to the deteriorating security situation in parts of the Sahel region of Sub-Saharan Africa. Mariama Diallo reports on the efforts by the group of 5 Sahel nations (Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad) to establish a joint military force to tackle terrorism threats in the region as representatives visit the United States this week to make their case.