Operating in one of the most culturally diverse communities in the United States, Refuge Coffee is a nonprofit business founded on a simple premise: improving the lives of refugees living in the U.S. Not only has it become a meeting place for people from all cultures, Refuge Coffee in Clarkston, Georgia, helps refugees improve their job skills and earn a living, while adapting to their new lives in a new country. VOA Kurdish Service reporter Saleh Damiger has more.