Ghanaian Lawmaker Abolishes Medical Exam Fees for Sex Victims

Ghanaian Lawmaker Abolishes Medical Exam Fees for Sex Victims

In Ghana, sexual assault victims must show medical reports to prove they have been assaulted before a rape suspect can be prosecuted. These medical examinations come at a relatively high cost, and are not covered by the national health insurance, and so can deter a victim from pressing charges. Now, a lawmaker is seeking to abolish the health exam requirement so that more women are able to pursue justice. Senanu Tord reports from Battor, Ghana.

