In the 1940’s, in what is now Lviv, Ukraine, a 13-year-old Jewish girl named Krystyna Chiger spent more than a year hiding from the Nazis in the city sewers to avoid capture. During that time, she wore a green sweater and later wrote a book about her experience called “The Girl in the Green Sweater.” That book sent a Maryland woman on a year's long odyssey. Ksenia Turkova reports. Camera: Alexey Zonov