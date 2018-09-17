Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Americas

Guatemala Defies Court Order on Return of Anti-Graft Chief 

  • VOA News
Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, center, sings the national anthem, during the inauguration of a soccer field in Mixco, Guatemala, Sept. 17, 2018.

See comments

Guatemala will not allow the head of the the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala, or CICIG, to return to the country, defying an order by the constitutional court.

Ivan Velasquez, commissioner of the U.N. International Commission Against Impunity takes part in a news conference in Guatemala City, April 19, 2018.
Ivan Velasquez, commissioner of the U.N. International Commission Against Impunity takes part in a news conference in Guatemala City, April 19, 2018.


Late Sunday, the country’s top court ruled that President Jimmy Morales must let Ivan Velasquez back into the country.

Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart announced Monday that Morales’ administration would defy the court order. Instead, Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel said she had asked the United Nations to send a list of possible replacements for Velasquez for Guatemala’s approval.

Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart gives a press conference in Guatemala City, Sept. 17, 2018.
Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart gives a press conference in Guatemala City, Sept. 17, 2018.


Morales came under international condemnation when he announced in late August that he was closing the CICIG and barring Velasquez from the country.

Velasquez had conducted a number of high-profile corruption investigations, include one pending against the president.

Morales said Velasquez is “a person who attacks order and public security in the country.”

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG