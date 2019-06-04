Gunman Kills 4 People in Northern Australia

At least four people are dead and two more wounded after a gunman entered a hotel in northern Australia Tuesday and opened fire on the guests.

Northern Territory police say a 45-year-old man with a shotgun entered the Palms Hotel in the main business district in Darwin, the capital. A witness told national broadcaster ABC the suspect "shot up all the rooms, and he went to every room looking for somebody and he shot them all up" before rushing out of the hotel and driving off in a pickup truck.

Police later arrested the suspected gunman, but have provided no other details. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the attack was not believed to be terrorism related.