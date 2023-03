The URL has been copied to your clipboard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to Tanzania this week comes as relations have greatly improved under President Samia Suluhu Hassan. While late President John Magufuli pursued China-backed megaprojects and cracked down on critics, Hassan has promised to let democracy flourish. Charles Kombe reports from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Videographer: Rajabu Hassan