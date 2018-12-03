Houthi Fighters Evacuated From Yemen

Wounded Houthi fighters in Yemen's rebel-held Sana'a are being evacuated Monday before peace talks set to begin this month in Sweden.

The Houthi were taken in ambulances to the airport to board a U.N.-chartered flight.

The Saudi-led coalition said it had approved the evacuation of the wounded fighters.

The evacuation had been a stumbling block in peace talks in September.

The fighting in Yemen has brought the country to the brink of famine.

Intensified fighting around Yemen's port city of Hodeida has cut port operations by nearly half.

About 70 percent of the country's food and other essential goods are delivered through the port.

After more than three years of warfare, the U.N. calls Yemen the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.