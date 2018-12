After nearly four years of war, Yemen’s humanitarian situation is the worst in the world, say aid agencies, and quickly headed toward famine. Around seventy-five percent of Yemen’s population needs assistance as food prices have shot up due to inflation fueled by fighting around the country's seaports. As Neha Wadekar reports from Aden, costs for basic food items have skyrocketed amid shortages, leaving up to 14 million people this year risking starvation.