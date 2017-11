U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called for an independent investigation into "credible reports" of atrocities committed by Myanmar's security forces against Rohingya Muslims. His visit to Myanmar came just before Human Rights Watch issued a report alleging Myanmar's security forces committed widespread rape against women and girls as part of a campaign of ethnic cleansing against Rohingya in Rakhine State. VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has the story from the State Department.