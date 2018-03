An international effort is de-mining the area around the ancient churches near where Christians believe Jesus was baptized. Access to these churches has been blocked for more than 50 years by the minefields of the Arab-Israeli war. HALO Trust, a British-based charity that specializes in removing postwar debris, began clearing landmines in the West Bank in 2014 and is clearing the baptism site near the Jordan River to allow pilgrims to visit the historic churches. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.