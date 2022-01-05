Accessibility links

Hundreds Await Trial for Role in Capitol Insurrection

One a year after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 election victory, hundreds of people are still awaiting trial for their alleged role in the riot, while 155 others have pleaded guilty. As VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the pending cases are just one part of the effort to hold responsible parties accountable for the attack. Produced by: Katherine Gypson

