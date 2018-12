The high cost of food in Venezuela and constant shortages have forced many Venezuelans to rummage through trash to find something to eat. According to a survey by a Caracas nonprofit that studies worker social issues, Centro de Documentación y Análisis para los Trabajadores/CENDA, prices for basic food items have gone up four times the minimum wage, forcing many to pick through garbage to feed their families. More in this report from Adriana Núñez Rabascall narrated by Cristina Caicedo Smit.