4 Hurt in Lightning Strike Near White House

FILE - A view of the White House by night in Washington, Nov. 16, 2019.

Four people were admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday after apparently being struck by lightning near the White House.

The two women and two men were in Lafayette Square, just north of the White House, when the lightning struck Thursday evening.

The DC Fire and EMS said the Secret Service and U.S. Park Police rendered “immediate medical care to the injured.”

A witness to the strike told The Washington Post that the strike was “massive” and sounded “literally, like a bomb went off.”

