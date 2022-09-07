IAEA Warns of Damage, Potential Catastrophe at Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Russia has denied that it is housing military equipment at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine — Europe's largest atomic power station. Inspectors from the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, published their report Tuesday calling for a safe zone to be put in place around the plant, following months of shelling that has damage parts of the facility. As Henry Ridgwell reports, Ukraine says the IAEA report doesn't go far enough. Videographer: Henry Ridgwell