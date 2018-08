Minnesota state lawmaker, 35-year-old Ilhan Omar, is closer to making history as the first refugee from the African continent, and the second Muslim American woman, elected to the U.S. Congress. She is seeking to replace Keith Ellison, the first Muslim American in the body, who currently represents the liberal Minneapolis district that favors Democrats. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports those supporting Omar ultimately hope she influences the debate over U.S. immigration and foreign policy.