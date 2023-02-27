Jill Biden Draws Attention to Unprecedented Hunger Crisis

First lady Jill Biden is drawing attention to the severe drought that has gripped East Africa and created an unprecedented food insecurity crisis in Kenya. While the crises in Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan are dire as well, Biden used part of her trip to Kenya to highlight a crisis that is on the cusp of disaster – and to plead for help from other wealthy nations. VOA’s Anita Powell traveled with the first lady, and brings us this report from Lositeti, Kenya.