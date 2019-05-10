(Im)migration Weekly Recap, May 5-10 

Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Waiting room for immigrant doctors

Indian doctors practicing in the United States face increasing wait times to get their immigration paperwork through a bogged-down pathway to citizenship. How long will they hold out hope, and what does that mean for the rural communities they often serve?

Several physicians locked into the same predicament shared their stories with VOA immigration reporter Ramon Taylor: "What was promised to me was that if I intend to immigrate, I will be immigrating in a reasonable period of time," one doctor said. "If I had gone to any other country, like Canada or Australia, I would have been a citizen much, much earlier."

Arresting power expands

Immigration officials are expanding their force-multiplying idea to allow local police officers to carry out immigration arrests, starting with one Florida police department. The move comes as local and federal law enforcement agencies and governments struggle over their jurisdictions when it comes to detaining immigrants.

Border numbers increase

As the number of border crossers who enter the U.S. without authorization climbs, immigration and border officials continue to face questioning on Capitol Hill over the Trump administration's policies. So far, the outcome of President Donald Trump's intense effort to send massive resources — mainly money and federal agents — to the border seems to be creating the opposite of his stated intent.

Doctors prepare for the future of Burmese refugees

When refugees from Myanmar arrived at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, doctors focused on the pressing medical issues, like injuries sustained before or during their trek; but, as the conflict grinds on, with little hope for improvement that would allow the refugees to return home, physicians are planning for the long haul. "The poor living conditions in the camps are the leading cause of many multiple illnesses," a WHO doctor said.

‘Remain in Mexico’ stays in place

An appeals court ruled this week that the Trump administration can keep sending asylum-seekers who arrive at the U.S. border back to Mexico as they wait for their cases to wind their way through the U.S. legal system. It can take years, however, for asylum cases to be heard — during which time applicants could also ask for work authorization from the U.S. government. But Trump's team wants to cut off that possibility — and keeping asylum-seekers out of the country accomplishes that.

