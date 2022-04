The URL has been copied to your clipboard

As Ivory Coast beefs up its border security with Burkina Faso, ethnic Fulanis say they are being labeled as Islamist militant supporters and persecuted by security forces. Rights groups warn the heavy-handed tactics could backfire, providing fertile recruiting ground for the insurgents. Henry Wilkins reports from Kong, Ivory Coast. Camera: Henry Wilkins