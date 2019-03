Year after year, India's capital New Delhi is among the world's most polluted cities. The high level of pollution and the public outcry has led the government to take preventive measures. In 2018, the city saw a few more days when the Air Quality Index improved from severe to poor or very poor category. The Indian government also has implemented a "Comprehensive Action Plan" to curb air pollution further. But as we hear from Ritul Joshi, the battle to clean Delhi's air will be long and hard.