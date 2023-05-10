Teaching Women Leaders in Indian Villages to Take Charge

Tens of thousands of village councils, the lowest rung of governance in India, are headed by women due to a law that mandates at least one third of the positions be reserved for women. Several states have increased that number to 50%. However, in many conservative regions, the real power is often wielded by the men in the women's family. Anjana Pasricha reports from northern India on a local university that is teaching women heads of village councils to take charge.