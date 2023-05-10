Accessibility links

Teaching Women Leaders in Indian Villages to Take Charge

Teaching Women Leaders in Indian Villages to Take Charge
Teaching Women Leaders in Indian Villages to Take Charge

Tens of thousands of village councils, the lowest rung of governance in India, are headed by women due to a law that mandates at least one third of the positions be reserved for women. Several states have increased that number to 50%. However, in many conservative regions, the real power is often wielded by the men in the women's family. Anjana Pasricha reports from northern India on a local university that is teaching women heads of village councils to take charge.

