The countries of Southeast Asia have long maintained a fragile balance between resisting China's expansive claims in the South China Sea and maintaining good trade ties. But several, including Indonesia, are now standing firm in resisting those claims, as VOA's Ahadian Utama reports from Jakarta. Videographer: Ahadian Utama, Indra Yoga; Video editor: Ahadian Utama