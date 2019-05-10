Invasive Species Causing Environmental Decline, New Report Warns

The United Nations released a new global report on the environment this week. It says the decline of nature is unprecedented, and species extinction is accelerating. The study warns that many factors are having a severe impact, including climate change, pollution, deforestation, and invasive plants and animals. In South Africa, the Garden Route National Park is located along one of the country's most beautiful stretches of coastline. It is also a place where a large number of invasive plants have taken over. VOA's Deborah Block takes us there to find out how officials are working to keep them at bay.