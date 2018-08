Is 2018 the Year of the Woman? A small newspaper in the Garmiyan region of Iraqi Kurdistan, seems to think so. The monthly newspaper Nawzhin, which focuses on women's issues, success stories and the challenges women face, is Iraqi-Kurdistan's first all-female-run newspaper. It employs 20 young women, but in a conservative country the fledgling newspaper is facing its own challenges. VOA’s Rebaz Majeed recently visited the 2-year-old newspaper and filed this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.