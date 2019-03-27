Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Extremism Watch

2018 Is Deadliest Year for Afghan Civilians in a Decade

2018 Is Deadliest Year for Afghan Civilians in a Decade
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:37 0:00
Direct link

The U.N. on Monday confirmed that 10 children were among at least 13 civilians killed in a recent U.S. military airstrike in northern Afghanistan. The U.S., which confirmed the killing of two U.S. service members, carried out an airstrike in the area, and accused the Taliban of using civilian areas as hideouts. The intensified violence in the country has had a toll on civilians. In 2018, civilian casualties hit a record high, within a period since the U.N. began keeping records.

See comments

Your opinion

Show comments

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG