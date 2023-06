Pakistan is facing a debt crisis. It must pay billions in debt servicing, but the state's coffers are almost empty. At the same time, hopes of reviving a stalled 2019 International Monetary Fund bailout program are fading. Is Pakistan just days away from a default? VOA’s Pakistan bureau chief Sarah Zaman reports from Islamabad. Camera/Edit: Naveed Nasim, Wajid Asad, Malik Waqar Ahmed