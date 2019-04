The U.S. Constitution says every person has the right to exercise their religion, even prison inmates. Opportunities for religious assemblies and services are offered in U.S. prisons. One detention facility in Arlington County, Virginia, is working with the Islamic Circle of North America to provide Muslim prisoners a way to gather for Friday prayers and other religious activities. VOA's Nilofar Mughal visited the facility and has this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.