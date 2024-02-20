Accessibility links

Isolated in Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Hopes for Trump's Return

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is the European Union's longest-serving head of state – and his critics say he has tightened his grip on power by eroding democracy. He has long been a thorn in the side of European and NATO unity, threatening to block support for Ukraine and EU sanctions on Russia. But as Henry Ridgwell reports from Budapest, Orban believes that he will soon have new allies in the West. Camera: Ancsin Gábor

