Israel calls for disbanding UNRWA, the United Nations agency that aids Palestinians, after Israel presented evidence that at least 12 UNRWA staffers participated in the October 7 massacre. Several major donors have suspended funding. Palestinians say that UNRWA fills a vital role in distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem. (Camera: Ricki Rosen; Produced by: Bakhtiyar Zamanov)