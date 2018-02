Israel and the United States say they have successfully tested an anti-missile system designed to protect the Jewish state from long-range missile attack. Monday's test of the Arrow 3 interceptor comes eight days after Iran displayed a new version of a missile with a 2,000-kilometer range that puts Israeli territory within reach. Iran has vowed to continue its missile program. As VOA's Michael Lipin reports, Israel is debating how far it should go to protect itself from Iranian missiles.