Israel Destroys Hamas Tunnel in Gaza

  • VOA News
FILE - Rescue workers and a member of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas, stand while searching for missing or dead militants after Israel blew up a cross-border tunnel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Nov. 3, 2017.

Israel's military said Sunday it has destroyed a tunnel in the Gaza Strip dug by Hamas militants in order to launch cross-border attacks.

The military said it had partially destroyed the tunnel during the 2014 Gaza war and Hamas was attempting to put the structure back in operation.

Military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said the recycling of any of Hamas' tunnels would be a "futile effort" and a waste of resources that could be used to aid Gaza residents.

Conricus said the military did not have to use any explosives or cross the border to render the tunnel inoperable.

A Hamas spokesman said Israel was "marketing fake achievements" to boost the morale of the Israeli military and the Israelis living near the Gaza Strip.

