Israel has emerged as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine. Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is the only world leader who has traveled to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin since the assault began, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week thanked Bennett for his mediation efforts. Linda Gradstein and Ricki Rosen report for VOA from Jerusalem. Camera: Ricki Rosen, Agency, Courtesy. Producer: Jon Spier