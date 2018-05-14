Israeli Forces Kill and Wound Palestinians at Gaza Border Protests

Israeli forces shot and killed one Palestinian and wounded at least 12 people Monday along the border of the Gaza Strip where thousands gathered to protest as the United States prepared to officially move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Local medics reported the casualties in Monday's clashes, the latest in six weeks of demonstrations and violence that have included Israeli troops killing more than 40 Palestinians.

Critics have faulted Israeli forces for using live fire, while Israel says its actions are necessary for security as people threaten the border fence.

In addition to the fresh gunfire Monday from the Israeli side, the security forces also sent tear gas behind lines of protesters, but the crowds seemed undeterred and continued to assemble.

Protesters also lobbed various objects across the border and planned to burn tires ahead of the embassy opening later in the day. Many businesses and schools in Gaza were closed.

Along with rejecting the U.S. embassy move, Palestinians are also protesting to mark the anniversary of what they call the "nakba" or "catastrophe" in reference to the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who were expelled or fled during the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation.

The new U.S. embassy site is an interim location operating inside the existing U.S. consulate building in Jerusalem while a search begins for a larger site.

U.S. President Donald Trump pledged during his campaign to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, and in December he broke with longstanding policy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. That same month, the U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution rejecting Trump's decisions regarding Jerusalem.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that moving the embassy "is a national security priority" and that Trump "wanted the American embassy real estate on the right side of town" in Jerusalem.

Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its capital, while the Palestinians view East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

The issue has long been seen as one of the last big items that would need to be resolved in any Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.