US Embassy's Move in Israel Draws Criticism from Around the World

Many of the United States' allies, along with its foes, expressed criticism of the U.S. decision to open its embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, saying it would increase tensions in the Middle East.

"We disagree with the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital" before a final peace agreement is reached in the Middle East, said a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Monday's violence in Gaza, where Israeli soldiers killed 52 Palestinian civilians in clashes at the border. Macron said he had "warned repeatedly of the repercussions" of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

In a statement, Macron's office said he "will speak to all the actors in the region in the coming days."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov repeated Moscow's objection to the move. "We firmly believe that it is inappropriate to unilaterally revise the decisions of the international community in this way," he said.

Many Arab leaders also condemned the move, with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri calling it "provocative," and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif describing it as "a day of great shame."

Saudi Arabia condemned the Israeli gunfire against Palestinians in Gaza but did not mention the opening of the U.S. embassy.

"Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the Israeli occupation forces' gunfire against unarmed Palestinian civilians which has left dozens of dead and wounded," a Saudi foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Kuwait's United Nations Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi said he might ask the U.N. Security Council to meet over the violence in Gaza. "We condemn what happened, and there will be a reaction from our side, and we will see what the council will do," he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a visit to London that the embassy move was "very, very unfortunate" and that it disqualified the United States from being a mediator in the Middle East peace process.