Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza After Rocket Intercept

Israeli forces carried out airstrikes early Thursday in the Gaza Strip, hours after Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza.

Israel’s military said the airstrikes targeted a rocket production facility used by the militant group Hamas.

There were no reports of casualties.

Following Wednesday’s rocket intercept, Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir tweeted that he would go forward with plans to toughen conditions for Palestinian prisoners.

The rocket attack and airstrikes come amid an increase in violence that included a Palestinian gunman killing seven people near a synagogue in East Jerusalem and Israeli forces killing 10 Palestinians during a raid in a West Bank refugee camp last week.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged calm between the two sides as he visited the region earlier this week.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.