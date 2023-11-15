Israeli Families Highlight Risk of Sexual Violence for Female Hostages

Sexual violence can be a weapon in warfare. Female hostages face unique risks, warns a report submitted to the International Red Cross by a medical team of the Israeli Hostages and Missing Families forum. The group was formed to bring home the Israelis kidnapped by Hamas militants. VOA’s Natasha Mozgovaya has more from Tel Aviv, Israel. First, a warning: This video contains graphic images that some may find disturbing. Camera — Marie Cieslak.