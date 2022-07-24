Israeli Forces Kill 2 Palestinians 

Israeli forces on an arrest mission killed two Palestinians in the West Bank Sunday and wounded several other people.

The Palestinian Red Crescent identified the two victims as Aboud Sobh, 29, and Muhammad Al-Azizi, 22.

Local officials said the Palestinians were killed in a house in Nablus.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the suspects had been wanted for a series of shootings.

“We won’t sit and wait for Israeli citizens to be harmed,” Lapid told his Cabinet.

"We strongly condemn this crime, and we hold the occupation responsibility for its repercussions," Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official, posted on Twitter.

No Israeli forces were wounded in the fighting, according to media reports.

In recent months, Israeli forces have often raided the West Bank in order to force Palestinians to stop their attacks on Israelis.

Several of those raids have turned deadly.