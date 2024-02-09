ISSUES IN THE NEWS: Trump’s Fight Against Campaign to Kick Him Off State Presidential Ballots in Hands the Supreme Court

the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday on Donald Trump’s appeal to prevent his removal from the presidential ballot in the state of Colorado, where the state Supreme Court ruled he was ineligible to run for office because of his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Joel Paul, professor of constituional law at the University of California Hastings Law School in San Francisco breaks down the arguments and what the Court’s decision could mean for the 2024 presidential election. Israel pressed on with its bombing campaign as diplomats sought to salvage ceasefire talks after Netanyahu rejected a Hamas proposal that also envisaged the release of hostages held by the Palestinian militant group. Nimrod Goren, Senior Fellow for Israeli Affairs at the Middle East Institute joins VOA’s Steve Miller to discuss the latest developments in the conflict between ISrael and Hamas, as well as the impact on the region. Early Thursday morning, NASA, the US-space agency, launched its next climate and Earth monitoring satellite. NASA Atmospheric Scientist Kirk Knobelspiesse provides insights into the U.S. space agency’s mission and what it hopes to achieve.