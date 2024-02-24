VOA’s new documentary, Jamala: Songs of Freedom follows singer-songwriter Jamala as she flees Ukraine with her family in the early hours of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and becomes an activist, raising money and awareness for her homeland. Jamala gained international fame in 2016 as the winner of the Eurovision contest where she performed her politically charged song ”1944” about Russia’s deportation of Crimean Tatars to Central Asia that year, which included her great-grandmother’s family. While in exile, Jamala has performed at renowned venues, including the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the National Opera house in Kyiv, and the 2023 Eurovision contest held in Liverpool, England. Her latest album, QIRIM, which means Crimea, is a tribute to her Crimean Tatar roots.