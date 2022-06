The URL has been copied to your clipboard

U.S. lawmakers’ investigation into the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol resumed Tuesday, with a public hearing that examined former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn state election results. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson explains, investigators are arguing Trump’s false claims directly led to the deadly attack. Produced by: Katherine Gypson, Camera: Adam Greenbaum