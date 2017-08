Authorities in Japan are trying to decide what to do with the hundreds of thousands of metric tons of contaminated water being stored at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which went into meltdown following a 2011 earthquake and tsunami. As Henry Ridgwell reports from Tokyo, plant operator TEPCO says it is safe to release the water into the Pacific Ocean, but scientists want a closer analysis of the water's radioactivity levels.