Japan has begun conducting a series of emergency drills in response to the perceived threat of a North Korean missile strike. Pyongyang has test-fired more than a dozen missiles into the Japan Sea this year. Many experts believe North Korea is on the brink of producing nuclear weapons to top those missiles. As Henry Ridgwell reports from Kobe, many Japanese fear that as an ally of the United States, Japan could be targeted by North Korea or be caught in the crossfire of any conflict.