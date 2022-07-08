Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Shot, Collapses at Speech in Western Japan: Reports

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s influential former prime minister, collapsed and fell unconscious after being shot in the chest during a campaign speech Friday ahead of Sunday’s upper house election, local media reported.

Abe was speaking at a train station in the city of Nara, just east of Osaka, when he was approached from behind by a man with what appeared to be a shotgun, according to multiple Japanese media reports.

Following two apparent gunshots, Abe fell to the ground and was unconscious and bleeding. He was taken to the hospital, where local media say he was experiencing cardiac arrest.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show bystanders scrambling to help Abe, who was lying on the ground motionless.

Japan’s NHK broadcaster said that the alleged shooter has been detained.

News of the shooting rattled Japan, which has some of the world’s strictest gun laws and sees very little gun violence.

Abe is Japan’s longest-serving prime minister. He stepped down in August 2020, but has remained active in politics. He remains an influential voice in the country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.