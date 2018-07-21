Japan Suffers Deadly Record Heat Wave

Japan is in the midst of a deadly, record-breaking heat wave.



Thirty people have died with the high temperatures and thousands have been rushed to the hospital across the country.



Officials are advising people to be sure to drink water and find air conditioning in an effort to avoid heat stroke.



In central Japan, the temperature rose to 40.9 Celsius (105F).



The city of Kyoto registered 38 Celsius (100F) for seven days in a row.



The scorching temperatures have people wondering about the wisdom of holding the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.



John Coates, the head of an Olympic inspection team, was in Tokyo last week. He said heat will be a huge challenge for organizers.



"We are mindful that we do have to prepare for extreme heat," Coates said. "You're not the first country to host the games in extreme heat. It's a natural consequence of being in July and August."