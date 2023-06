Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Japan has accepted some 2,300 Ukrainians under the status of evacuees. This is an unprecedented number for a country that in 2021 accepted 74 refugees from around the world. Iuliia Iarmolenko tells the story of one Ukrainian family in Japan. (Videographer: Susumu Miyazu, Justyna Feicht; Produced by Oleksii Osyka, Anna Rice)