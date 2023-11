One of the largest synagogues in Ukraine opened in 1865 in the western Ukranian town of Drohobych. During World War II, nearly all of the town's approximately 17,000 Jews were wiped out by the Nazis and their collaborators. Today, members of the town's Jewish community continue to support the Choral Synagogue and hope the people of Israel and Ukraine will stand victorious. Omelyan Oshchudlyak has the story. Produced by: Yuriy Dankevych