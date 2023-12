The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Afghan journalists Ramin and Nahid Askari, who fled to Pakistan to escape Taliban rule, say they fear they will be forced to return to Afghanistan under Islamabad's deportation plan. For Muska Safi in Islamabad, VOA's Cristina Caicedo Smit has the story. Contributor: Roshan Noorzai Videographer: Muska Safi