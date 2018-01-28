At Juilliard Festival, a Challenge to Western Preconceptions of Chinese Composition

Without the use of traditional instruments and in an interconnected world, what makes a Chinese composition distinctively Chinese? The Juilliard School's Focus! Festival 2018 seeks to challenge our preconceptions of the 1.4 billion-population nation, led by a cast of contemporary Chinese composers and acclaimed Juilliard orchestral students. VOA's Ramon Taylor sat down with one of China's most prominent young conductors and the festival's founding director on the evolving commonalities and differences of orchestral music, East and West.