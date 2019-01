U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who missed three days of oral arguments this week as she recovers from lung cancer surgery, will miss another three days next week but will continue to work from home, a court spokeswoman said on Friday.

Ginsburg, 85, will participate in all the cases she has missed, spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement. "Her recovery from surgery is on track," Arberg added.