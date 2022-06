The URL has been copied to your clipboard

President Joe Biden hosted K-pop supergroup BTS Tuesday to raise awareness of anti-Asian discrimination. The septet is South Korea's most prominent crossover act, bagging two Grammy nominations and an armful of American music awards and garnering widespread appeal among American teens. They're also U.N. ambassadors. VOA White House Correspondent Anita Powell reports from the White House.